NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

Scores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Football Power Index game Picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Chargers at Chiefs

Thurs., Sept. 15 | 8:15 pm | Prime

Line: Chiefs -3.5

FPI pick: Chiefs 56.7%

Sunday NFL schedule

Jets at Browns

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | CBS

Line: Browns -4.5

FPI pick: Browns 75.7%

Commanders at Lions

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | Fox

Line: Lions -2.5

FPI pick: Commanders 56.8%

Buccaneers at Saints

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | Fox

Line: Buccaneers -3

FPI pick: Buccaneers 69.4%

Panthers at Giants

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | Fox

Line: Giants -2.5

FPI pick: Panthers 58.4%

Patriots at Steelers

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | CBS

Line: Patriots -1.5

FPI pick: Steelers 70.0%

Colts at Jaguars

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | CBS

Line: Colts -4

FPI pick: Colts 58.6%

Dolphins at Ravens

Sun., Sept. 18 | 1 pm | CBS

Line: Ravens -3.5

FPI pick: Ravens 74.0%

Falcons at Rams

Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 pm | Fox

Line: Rams -10.5

FPI pick: Rams 81.8%

Seahawks at 49ers

Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:05 pm | Fox

Line: 49ers -8.5

FPI pick: 49ers 71.1%

Bengals at Cowboys

Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 pm | CBS

Line: Bengals -7

FPI pick: Bengals 81.1%

Texans at Broncos

Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 pm | CBS

Line: Broncos -10

FPI pick: Broncos 78.8%

Cardinals at Raiders

Sun., Sept. 18 | 4:25 pm | CBS

Line: Raiders -5.5

FPI pick: Raiders 62.7%

Bears at Packers

Sun., Sept. 18 | 8:20 pm | NBC

Line: Packers -10

FPI pick: Packers 87.8%

Titans at Bills

Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:15 pm | ESPN

Line: Bills -10

FPI pick: Bills 79.6%

Vikings at Eagles

Mon., Sept. 19 | 8:30 pm | ABC

Line: Eagles -1.5

FPI pick: Eagles 65.9%

