NFL football pool, pick’em, office pool, confidence picks: Select the Vikings in Week 5, 2022

NFL office pool Picks will test your football knowledge against friends, coworkers and family members, but the first month of the NFL season has yielded many unexpected results. There were six more NFL underdogs who won Outright in Week 4 and there have now been 25 underdog winners in the first four weeks. Can you expect that NFL trend to continue or is now the time to start Backing favorites in a big way as you make your Week 5 NFL confidence pool picks? The latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Ravens as three-point favorites, but is Sunday’s game an instance where you should back the underdog Bengals in your Week 5 NFL pool picks? Before you make your Week 5 NFL pick’em predictions, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool Picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 5 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick’em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions from the model: Minnesota earns a comfortable win at home against Chicago on Sunday. The Vikings are off to a 3-1 start with wins over the Packers, Lions and Saints, while the Bears are 2-2 coming off a loss to the Giants last week.

Chicago turned the ball over three times and allowed a staggering 262 yards on the ground. That defense will get no reprieve this week, as they’ll see a heavy dose of three-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook on Sunday. Cook has rushed for 396 yards and a score while also catching 12 passes for 48 yards in his last four games against the Bears.

The model predicts another tough day for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who throws for just 166 yards and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Cook piles up over 100 scrimmage yards to help the Vikings win Outright in well over 70 percent of simulations. See the rest of the model’s Week 5 NFL pool Picks here.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool Picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Browns vs. Chargers and Patriots vs. Lions. It’s also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several shocking teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool Picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game? And which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up Picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 139-103 on top-ranked Picks against the spread since 2017.