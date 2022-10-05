NFL football pool, pick’em, office pool, confidence picks: Select the Jaguars in Week 5, 2022

New England has faced one of the toughest schedules through the first four weeks, with its three losses coming to the Dolphins, Ravens and Packers. The Patriots will try to bounce back when they host Detroit during the Week 5 NFL schedule on Sunday. They are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Detroit is off to a 1-3 start as well, but all three of its losses have come by four points or fewer, making the game one of the trickiest Week 5 NFL office pool picks.

There is an obvious choice for Week 5 NFL confidence pool picks, as Buffalo (-14) is the only double-digit favorite in the Week 5 NFL lines. There are five other teams favored by at least a touchdown, though, creating an interesting dynamic for your Week 5 NFL pool picks. Before you make your Week 5 NFL pick’em predictions, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool Picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 5 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick’em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions from the model: The Jaguars get a comfortable win as 7-point home favorites against Houston. Houston has won eight consecutive games in this series, but the model expects Jacksonville to snap that skid on Sunday. The Jaguars have had two of the most surprising performances of any team in the NFL this season, blowing out the Colts and Chargers in back-to-back weeks.

They came up short in a one-possession game at Philadelphia last week, so they will be happy to return home for their second game of the season at TIAA Bank Field. Houston has gone winless in its last six games overall, including a 10-point loss to the Chargers last week. The Texans have not scored more than 24 points in a game this year, while Jacksonville has not been held under 20.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is less than 100 yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark this season. SportsLine’s model has him throwing for nearly 300 yards on Sunday, which is one reason why the Jaguars are winning well over 70% of the time. See the rest of the model’s Week 5 NFL pool Picks here.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool Picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Browns vs. Chargers and Patriots vs. Lions. It’s also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several shocking teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool Picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game? And which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up Picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 139-103 on top-ranked Picks against the spread since 2017.