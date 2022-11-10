NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time.

The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC, with the Matchup between the Bengals and Steelers at Pittsburgh moving to 4:25 pm ET on CBS.

The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in prime time this week.



Heading into Week 10, one game separates the Chiefs (6-2) and Chargers (5-3) in the AFC West. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 27-24 in Week 2.

The Bolts are also scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17.

The Chiefs will be making their third of four scheduled Sunday night appearances. They defeated the Buccaneers at Tampa Bay in Week 4 and the Titans at home in overtime this past Sunday. Kansas City is also scheduled to play the Broncos at Denver under the lights on Dec. 11 in Week 14.

Meanwhile, the Steelers come out of their bye in last place in the AFC North with a 2-6 record. The Bengals (5-4) are chasing the Ravens (6-3) for the division lead.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.