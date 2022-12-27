NFL finning Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again

For the second time this month, the NFL is fining New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for actions that didn’t draw a penalty during the game.

During Saturday’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati, Jones threw himself in front of cornerback Eli Apple as they ran after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who thought he was returning a fumble for a touchdown.

On Monday night, NBC Sports’ “Pro Football Talk” reported the NFL would fine Jones $11,139 for doing that. On the NFL/NFL Players Association’s schedule of infractions and fines, that amount is the standard monetary penalty for a first-time offender for a low block. Blocking below the waist is prohibited on change-of-possession plays.

After the game, Apple termed Jones’ block “a dirty play.”

During his Weekly appearance on WEEI-FM’s “Merloni, Fauria and MegO Show” on Monday, Jones offered an explanation: The former Alabama All-American was trying to prevent Apple from catching up to New England wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was the closest pursuer to Pratt.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said. “Just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy, so just a split-second decision. There’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so you’re trying to help the team win.

“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings, and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play, nor do I believe when I’m playing quarterback that’s what – you know, I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there just playing hard, and it’s part of the game.”

The action that drew the fine for Jones never happened officially. In the fourth quarter while trying to avoid being sacked by Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell on a second-down snap at the Cincinnati 30-yard line, Jones Flipped the football forward from his left (non-throwing) hand. Pratt jumped on the loose football and took off for the end zone. Jones gave chase. He had no chance of catching Pratt, but at about the New England 25-yard line, Jones threw himself to his left, right in front of Apple, who fell over Jones.

The officials ruled Jones had thrown an incomplete pass, and he was penalized for intentional grounding. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete-pass decision, hoping for a reversal to a fumble, but the officials’ decision was upheld by review.

The NFL fined Jones $10,609 for hitting Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa with the football in the Patriots’ 24-10 loss on Dec. 1.

Epenesa sacked Jones on a second-and-8 snap from the Buffalo 8-yard line with 2:13 left to play and the Bills leading 24-7. When Jones got up, he backhanded the football at Epenesa. The Flipped football bounced off the defensive end, Epenesa gave no reaction and the officials did not assess a penalty.

According to the sportsmanship section of the fine schedule $10,609 is the standard fine for taunting for a first-time offender.

