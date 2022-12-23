NFL Fines Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson, Marcus Allen for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

PITTSBURGH — Despite the Christmas weekend, the NFL is still handing out fines from Week 15, and among them was one to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Marcus Allen.

Johnson and Allen were both fined $10,609 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties issued against them in Carolina.

