NFL Fines Patriots’ Mac Jones Twice For Unnecessary Roughness

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn’t done paying the price for his questionable actions during their Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In fact, Jones is going to have to cough up some hefty changes.

The 24-year-old was fined twice, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, on Saturday for a grand total of $23,967. Jones was fined for unnecessary roughness on two occasions during the 22-18 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Jones was initially fined for a debatable low block on Eli Apple. He fell ahead of the Bengals cornerback during a fumble return, which the 27-year-old referred to as “a dirty play.” And while he denied any “dirty” implications after the play, the move cost Jones $13,367. However, it didn’t end there.

Jones was issued yet another fine just 24 hours prior to kickoff against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Jones attempted to recover a fumble from teammate Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth quarter. In the process, Jones shoved a Bengals player after he entered the pile. New England was penalized and flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct immediately after.

Jones’ on-field conduct has garnered much attention since the loss, which has placed New England’s playoff chances on the edge of a cliff. Despite the backlash, Jones is instead focused on himself as a teammate.

“Everybody has an opinion,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “The biggest thing for me is just focus on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about.”