NFL fines Mac Jones for flipping football at opponent

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL even though he didn’t draw a penalty for the objectionable action during the game.

The NFL has fined the former Alabama All-American $10,609 for hitting Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa with the football in the Patriots’ 24-10 loss on Dec. 1, NFL Network reported.

Epenesa sacked Jones on a second-and-8 snap from the Buffalo 8-yard line with 2:13 left to play and the Bills leading 24-7. When Jones got up, he backhanded the football at Epenesa. The Flipped football bounced off the defensive end, Epenesa gave no reaction and the officials did not assess a penalty.

According to the sportsmanship section of the NFL fine schedule, $10,609 is the standard fine for taunting for a first-time offender.

Jones and the Patriots return to action against the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 pm CST Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will televise the game.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.