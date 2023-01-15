NFL Fines Jamaal Williams Again For Hip-Thrusting Touchdown Dance

The No Fun League strikes again. And the latest target is Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

The NFL fined Williams $18,566 for his “inappropriate” touchdown celebration during the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers.

No flags were thrown on the field, but the buzzkills decided to retroactively punish Williams anyway.

Here’s the dance in question. But don’t blink or you’ll miss it.

During the same game, Green Bay Packers Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was flagged and ejected after he shoved a Lions Athletic trainer on the field.

Walker received a fine of only $13,261 because apparently dancing is way worse than shoving.

This isn’t the first time the NFL has come down on Jamaal Williams.

After scoring two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, Williams whipped out his signature hip-thrust celebration. This time, though, they did get flagged.

“I’ve been doing this forever, so now, my stuff isn’t correlating? Nothing against them, but that’s mine. My hips. It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave,” Williams said in September.

Still, the NFL isn’t buying it. And they’re making it clear with the most recent fine.

“I’ve been getting away with it for all these years, but now they want to bust me for it,” he said. “I was pissed. It really, like, stepped on my mood a little bit.”

I’m with Jamaal on this one. Surely, the NFL has bigger fish to fry than a harmless half-second hip thrust.

Sorry, “wave.”