NFL fines Jaguars’ Arden Key for roughing the passer on QB Chad Henne, not Patrick Mahomes tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Arden Key’s Wallet just got a little lighter.

The NFL fined Key for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne, but Key was not penalized for his actions that led to Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain after his ankle got caught between Key and another Jaguars defender during last weekend’s Divisional round playoff game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mahomes briefly exited the game and was replaced by Henne. In Mahomes’ absence, the veteran backup led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive to extend the Chiefs’ first-half lead to 17-7.

MICHAEL VICK THINKS PATRICK MAHOMES’ ANKLE INJURY WILL ACTUALLY HELP CHIEFS

With less than six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Key was penalized for roughing Henne. The NFL fined Key $15,914 for roughing the passer, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

After initially being ruled as questionable to return, Mahomes was back under center to start the third quarter.

The MVP candidate was a full participant in practice earlier this week, and head coach Andy Reid has confirmed the quarterback will play in the AFC title game Sunday.

Mahomes routinely makes throws from outside the pocket. It remains unclear how much the ankle injury will hamper his mobility Sunday.

But Reid expressed confidence in the game plan and noted that any plays called during the game will work around any possible limitations Mahomes could have.

“We have enough in the game plan where you can kind of pick and choose where you want to go with it,” Reid told reporters. “You have a variety of things that you can go to. Obviously, you don’t use all the plays in the game plan, but they’re available. And so if you have to go a certain direction, you can go that direction with the calls.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City safety Bryan Cook was also fined $5,906 for taunting after an interception in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 21 games.