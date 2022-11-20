NFL Fines Jacksonville Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Kansas City Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco’s physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button