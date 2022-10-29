NFL fines a player in the Bears vs Patriots game not named Mac Jones

Every week the NFL reviews their games for any illegal plays that would warrant a fine. They do so because not every illegal action is caught by the referees on the field, so a fresh set of eyes is needed to ensure no one is getting away with something that would reflect poorly on their brand.

In Monday night’s Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots game, there was one such play that should have resulted in a fine. Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones slid and lifted his foot to kick Bears’ rookie Jaquan Brisker in the testicles.

It’s not the first time he’s done something dirty in his short career, and it’s not even the only time in the game against the Bears that he slid with Evil lead-leg intent.

This is apparently who Mac Jones is, a dirty prick, but as a quarterback, the league will give him a pass.

The NFL did not give Bears’ defensive tackle Mike Pennel a pass, however. He was fined $6,222 for unnecessary roughness because of that illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, who ended up in concussion protocol.

Such a bush league hit by Mike Pennel on David Andrews. Watch No. 60 right near the midfield logo after the INT. Andrews walked to the locker room very, very slowly and unsteadily after this. Hope he’s OK. pic.twitter.com/pmykeksh4m — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 25, 2022

“I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus said about the hit. “They shouldn’t do that. And I told him right afterwards. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Pennel’s illegal hit got him ejected and was certainly deserving of the fine, but Mac Jones skating by without one is a joke.