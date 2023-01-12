NFL Films could bring HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ to New Jersey

Talk about a short commute.

For The Win reports the New York Jets are one of the four teams eligible to be the subject of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer.

The Jets, of course, hold training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park in Morris County, which means NFL Films, which produces the series, might not have far to travel, since the company is based in Mount Laurel, Burlington County .

To qualify for the next edition of Hard Knocks, an NFL team must not have made the postseason for two straight seasons. They must have a Coach who is in his second year on the job, at least. And they haven’t participated in the program in a decade.

Based on those qualifications, the Jets, along with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders, qualify for “Hard Knocks.”

In 2022, NFL Films turned their cameras on the Detroit Lions during training camp and the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season.

Here is a rundown of previous seasons of “Hard Knocks”:

Baltimore Ravens (2001)

Dallas Cowboys (2002)

Kansas City Chiefs (2007)

Dallas Cowboys (2008)

Cincinnati Bengals (2009)

New York Jets (2010)

Miami Dolphins (2012)

Cincinnati Bengals (2013)

Atlanta Falcons (2014)

Houston Texans (2015)

Los Angeles Rams (2016)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017)

Cleveland Browns (2018)

Oakland Raiders (2019)

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers (2020)

Dallas Cowboys (2021)

Indianapolis Colts (2021 in-season)

Detroit Lions (2022)

Arizona Cardinals (2022 in-season)

