The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns could have some unwanted company on the field for Sunday’s game.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, FirstEnergy Stadium is “swarming with bugs” ahead of the Week 5 game. There’s an Outbreak of midges, which have famously infiltrated a Cleveland Sporting event in October before.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter provided a photo of the midges Packing the press box glass.

Late in Game 2 of the 2007 American League Division Series, midges flocked onto the field. Distracted by the insects, New York Yankees relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain gave up a 1-0 lead to Cleveland, which won the series in four games.

Fittingly enough, the Yankees and Guardians are set to meet in the ALDS again. They can only hope the midges aren’t still around when the MLB playoff series heads to Cleveland next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Chargers and Browns players should consider a lesson Chamberlain learned the hard way: Insect repellant actually attracts midges.

The game kicks off at 1 pm ET.