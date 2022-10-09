NFL Field Is ‘Swarming’ With Bugs On Sunday Morning

General view of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns could have some unwanted company on the field for Sunday’s game.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, FirstEnergy Stadium is “swarming with bugs” ahead of the Week 5 game. There’s an Outbreak of midges, which have famously infiltrated a Cleveland Sporting event in October before.

