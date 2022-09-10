NFL Field Goal Record: What is the Longest field goal in NFL history?

A new NFL the season is kicking off and, even if it’s not the most impressive part of the game, field goal kicking will be as important as ever in many games in terms of determining who wins and who loses.

Having a good field goal kicker can make a huge difference, especially if they can nail a long-range NFL kick.

Here, we’ll take a look at the records for the Longest field goal in NFL historywhich was actually set in the 2021 season.

The longest field goal ever in NFL history

Kickers are getting better and better, as sports science evolves and as the profession becomes more respectable and, Let’s face it, as it becomes better paid than it ever has been before.

As such, we’ve seen many impressive kicks in recent times and in 2021 we witnessed the longest field goal in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ Justin Tucker was responsible for this feat, kicking the Longest field goal in NFL history from 66 yards away.

It was an extra special moment, as his kick won the game, with the Ravens having trailed the Detroit Lions 17-16 with just three seconds to play. Thanks to Tucker‘s blast, which went in after Bouncing off the bar, the Ravens won that game 19-17.

What did Justin Tucker say about his record NFL field goal?

Of course, Justin Tucker‘s feat sparked wild celebrations among the Baltimore Ravens players, who were excited to have won the game but also to have witnessed history.

Tucker later explained that he’d tried a long-range blast in warm-ups, but that he hadn’t been able to complete one then.

“Thankfully, we found an extra yard-and-a-half that I didn’t have three hours before and I’m grateful for that,” he said after that win.

“When you’re that far away, there’s a level of you have to abandon a certain amount of your technique to gain a little power and use the adrenaline and the feeling of the moment to get the ball to go. I hop into it just a little more aggressively.”