NFL Fastest Touchdown Record: What is the fastest touchdown in NFL history from the start of the game?

Speed records are one of the most talked about and appreciated types of statistics in almost any sport. Football fans across the world always marvel when a goal is scored mere seconds after the game kicks off.

Similarly in American football, getting a touch down as soon as the match begins is a rare and deeply exciting eventuality.

What is the fastest touchdown in NFL history?

The fastest touchdown in NFL history dates all the way back to 2003 and it is extremely hard to picture it ever being beaten in the modern game, considering it took just three seconds.

In an important Week 6 game in 2003 between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eaglestwo sides that are huge rivals, then Eagles‘ head coach Andy Reid tried to catch the Cowboys off guard by calling an onside kick on the opening kickoff in Dallas. But the plan backfired miserably.

Kicker David Akers kicked the onside kick, but instead of a recovery, Cowboys receiver Randall Williams caught the ball in mid-air and brought it back for a touchdown.

How was the NFL’s fastest touchdown scored?

The play took only 3 seconds off the game clock making it the fastest touchdown in NFL history. A record that is still standing today.

After the game, Cowboys running back Troy Hambrick said they were prepared for the onside kick. Former ESPN Reporter Len Pasquarelli noted the Cowboys‘ special teams Coach told the return team to watch out for an onside kick.

“Just as the Cowboys broke the huddle, special teams Coach Bruce DeHaven cautioned Williams about the potential for an onside kick, and warned him about peeling back too soon to block for a return,” he said.

“So when David Akers knuckle-balled the opening kickoff to his left, Williams stepped slightly forward instead of in reverse, and won a jump-ball with Eagles special team players Roderick Hood and Correll Buckhalter.”