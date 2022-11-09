NFL Fantasy Football: Week 10 starts and sits, picks, and lineup advice

Heading into Week 10 of the NFL season, we’ve got the Bengals, Patriots, Jets, and Ravens are on a bye week. That means no Joe Cool or Lamar Jackson at quarterback and no Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, or Michael Carter in the backfield. We’re also without Tee Higgins, Jakobi Meyers, and then some among the receivers on bye.

On top of all that, we’re midway into the season, which means injuries galore. Some names worth mentioning on the injury list are Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor, Deebo Samuel, and David Njoku.

And before we get started with our start ’em, sit ’em list for Week 10, one more reminder: The Buccaneers and Seahawks are playing in Munich, Germany this week. That means an earlier start than usual, with kickoff at 9 am Eastern Time. Make sure you have your lineups set Saturday night in case you aren’t an early weekend riser.

Now, without further ado…

Week 10 Start ’em or Sit ’em Quarterbacks

START: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (vs. Lions)

Since the Bears figured out how to utilize Justin Fields, they haven’t slowed down. In the last five games, he has put up at least 17 Fantasy points and in the last three, more than 20. He’s averaging 170.2 passing yards per game with eight passing touchdowns to two interceptions in five games. The Bears have a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions this week, who rank dead last in points and yards allowed this season. Start anyone against the Lions defense, but especially Fields. He’s on fire right now.

SIT: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Seahawks in Munich)

Don’t be fooled by all the “Brady is back” gibberish you’re hearing in the news. They may have broken an NFL record last week and pulled off a comeback win Reminiscent of the Brady we knew before this season, but he also took the entire game to make a touchdown pass. It may have been good enough to win the game against the Rams, but it still doesn’t put up the kind of Fantasy points you need to get you into the playoffs.

SLEEPER: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (vs. Texans)

Although he had a bad game against the Seahawks before the bye week, he’s now well-rested. And although the Texans defense is actually decent against quarterbacks, Daniel Jones knows how to use his legs. And against the run, the Houston Texans defense ranks dead last in the league.

Daniel Jones’ #Giants records:

– 200+ PASS/100+ RUSH YDS in 1 GP

– 300+ PASS YDS/2+ PASS TD/2+ RUSH TD in 1 GP

– GP (9) of 100+ PASS RTG in 1st 3 seasons

– 5,000+ PASS YDS/35+ TD in 1st 2 seasons

– Top2 QB RUSH YDS (95) in 1 GP

– LNG RUSH (80 YDS) by a QBpic.twitter.com/H7ChkMXvkU — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 7, 2022

Other Week 10 QB starts:

Geno Smith, Seahawks (at Buccaneers in Munich); Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (vs. Browns); Russell Wilson, Broncos (at Titans)

Other Week 10 QB Sits:

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (vs. Chargers); Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. Cowboys); Kirk Cousins, Vikings (at Bills)

Week 10 Start ’em or Sit ’em Running Backs

START: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons (at Panthers)

Patterson managed two touchdowns on his return in Week 9 and led the backfield in rushing attempts and goal-line rushes. He is a favorable matchup against the Panthers, who allowed five touchdowns and over 50 Fantasy points to running back Joe Mixon last week.

SIT: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (vs. Vikings)

The Minnesota defense does a great job at stopping the run. They are ranked sixth in rushing yards per attempt when facing inside rushes and 10th when facing outside rushes. Singletary has had few touchdown or receiving chances, he hasn’t scored in the double digits since Week 6and his only 20-point game came in Week 3. None of that is changing this week.

SLEEPER: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Commanders)

Against the Texans in Week 9, Gainwell had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown and could make a good flex option, especially if an injury or anything else happens to Miles Sanders to put Gainwell at the forefront.

Other Week 10 RB starts:

Jamaal Williams, Lions (at Bears); David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, Bears (vs. Browns)

Other Week 10 RB sits:

Deon Jackson, Colts (at Raiders); Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (at Panthers); Najee Harris, Steelers (vs. Saints)

Week 10 Start ’em or Sit ’em Wide Receivers

START: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Jaguars)

Smith-Schuster has been steadily improving every week, and last week, Mahomes targeted him 12 times. He’s now had three games in a row with double-digit Fantasy points against tough teams. In two of those three, they found the end zone. Not to mention, the Jaguars defense won’t know how to cover him.

SIT: Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders (at Eagles)

It’s dangerous to start a receiver against the Eagles secondary. Samuel performed well against the Vikings in Week 9, but against the Eagles defense who allowed just two touchdowns to receivers and the sixth-fewest points to receivers on the road, it’s not worth the risk this week.

SLEEPER: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals (at Rams)

Moore has scored 38.3 Fantasy points in the last two gamesand although he has a tough matchup against the Rams, he could still be worth starting as a flex option.

Other Week 10 WR starts:

Gabe Davis, Bills (vs. Vikings); Darnell Mooney, Bears (vs. Lions); Joshua Palmer, Chargers (vs. 49ers)

Other Week 10 WR sits:

Brandin Cooks, Texans (at Giants); Michael Pittman, Colts (at Raiders); Diontae Johnson, Steelers (vs. Saints)

Week 10 Start ’em or Sit ’em Tight Ends

START: Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos (at Titans)

In the last three games, Dulcich has scored a combined 36.2 Fantasy points, with one touchdown over that span. Before the bye week last week, he had four catches for 87 yards on five targets against the Jaguars. The Titans are fifth in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, allowing 20+ to two of them.

SIT: Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. Cowboys)

If Tonya couldn’t do it against the Lions, how will he do it against the Cowboys defense? Tell me that. In four of the last five games, Tonyan has failed to reach over 8.5 Fantasy points. The Cowboys defense has allowed just one tight end to score over 9.7 Fantasy points and only one to score a touchdown.

2021 Dallas Cowboys Defense through 8 games:

– Sacks, 16

– Takeaways, 14 2022 Dallas Cowboys Defense through 8 games:

– Sacks, 33

– Takeaways, 13 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 31, 2022

SLEEPER: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (vs. Lions)

Kmet has scored a touchdown in the last two games against the Cowboys and Dolphins. He played his best game last week with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. With the way Justin Fields is heading and against a weak Lions defense, Kmet could be a good sleeper pick in Week 10 (not to mention next week against the Falcons as well).

Other Week 10 TE starts:

Cade Otton, Buccaneers (vs. Seahawks in Munich); Tyler Higbee, Rams (vs. Cardinals); Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (vs. Saints)

Other Week 10 TE sits:

Kyle Pitts, Falcons (at Panthers); Mike Gesicki, Bears (at Browns); Gerald Everett, Chargers (at 49ers)

Week 10 Start ’em or Sit ’em Defenses

START: Dallas Cowboys (at Packers)

The Cowboys defense is a must-start nearly every week, but in the past, starting them against a Packers team on their turf could have been risky. Not so these days. Aaron Rodgers and his damaged offense are as ragged as they have ever been. Rodgers has been sacked 18 times in nine games so far this season and the Packers offense has turned the ball over nine times. Against Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and company, that does not bode well for the Packs.

SIT: Seattle Seahawks (at Buccaneers in Munich)

The Seahawks defense is good, but against the Bucs, defenses are averaging just 4.9 points per game. They’ll also be in unfamiliar territory across the Pond in Germany. It’s a sit this week for me.

SLEEPER: New York Giants (vs. Texans)

This may not be an every-week start, but it should be this week. The Texans offense is barely hanging on and is averaging just 16.6 points and 290.5 yards per game. The Giants are fresh off a bye week and would be a good pickup for you in Week 10 if you’re in need.

Other Week 10 DEF starts:

Saints (at Steelers); 49ers (at Chargers); Chiefs (at Jaguars)

Other Week 10 DEF sits:

Buccaneers (vs. Seahawks in Munich); Dolphins (vs. Browns); Panthers (vs. Falcons)