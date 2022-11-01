NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 9 Waiver Wire adds and rankings
Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 9 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% of Leagues.
Week 8 had some important injuries, but most notably an Onslaught of trades just prior to the NFL Trade Deadline.
As if things weren’t hectic enough, this week is ripe for a byemaggedon with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers all on their Bye Weeks.
2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall
- Garrett Wilson (WR)
- Jameson Williams (WR)
- Greg Dulcich (YOU)
- Tyler Allgeier (RB)
- Khalil Herbert (RB)
- Gus Edwards (RB)
- Evan Engram (YOU)
- Caleb Huntley (RB)
- Rondale Moore (WR)
- Kadarius Toney (WR)
2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: RB – Running backs
- Tyler Allgeier (Falcons – RB)
- Khalil Herbert (Bears – RB)
- Gus Edwards (Ravens – RB)
- Caleb Huntley (Falcons – RB)
- Kyren Williams (Rams – RB)
- Rachaad White (Buccaneers – RB)
- Kenyan Drake (Ravens – RB)
2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: WR – Wide Receivers
- Garrett Wilson (Jets-WR)
- Jameson Williams (Lions – WR)
- Rondale Moore (Cardinals – WR)
- Alec Pierce (Colts – WR)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants – WR)
- Romeo Doubs (Packers- WR)
- Darius Slayton (Giants- WR)
2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: TE – Tight ends
- Greg Dulcich (Broncos – TE)
- Evan Engram (Jaguars- TE)
- Dawson Knox (Bills – TE)
- Juwan Johnson (Saints – TE)
- Tyler Conklin (Jets-TE)
2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: QB – Quarterbacks
- Justin Fields (NYG – QB) playing MIA
- Marcus Mariota (Falcons- QB) playing LAC
- PJ Walker (Panthers- QB) playing CIN
- Taylor Heinicke (Commanders – QB) playing MIN
- Malik Willis (Titans- QB) playing KC
2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams
- DOLPHINS vs CLE
- CHIEFS vs TEN
- SEAHAWKS at ARI
- VIKINGS at WAS
- CHARGERS at ATL
Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes:
- Players owned in more than 60% of Fantasy Leagues will not appear.
- Rankings will be updated when relevant information arises.
- They will also be updated after Monday Night Football happens.
- Defenses are ranked according to low ownership + this week’s opponent strength.
- Due to 1/2 PPR being the gold standard in Fantasy, rankings will be made with that point format in mind.
.