NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 9 Waiver Wire adds and rankings

Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 9 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% of Leagues.

Week 8 had some important injuries, but most notably an Onslaught of trades just prior to the NFL Trade Deadline.

As if things weren’t hectic enough, this week is ripe for a byemaggedon with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers all on their Bye Weeks.

2022 Week 9 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall

Garrett Wilson (WR) Jameson Williams (WR) Greg Dulcich (YOU) Tyler Allgeier (RB) Khalil Herbert (RB) Gus Edwards (RB) Evan Engram (YOU) Caleb Huntley (RB) Rondale Moore (WR) Kadarius Toney (WR)

2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: RB – Running backs

Tyler Allgeier (Falcons – RB) Khalil Herbert (Bears – RB) Gus Edwards (Ravens – RB) Caleb Huntley (Falcons – RB) Kyren Williams (Rams – RB) Rachaad White (Buccaneers – RB) Kenyan Drake (Ravens – RB)

2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: WR – Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson (Jets-WR) Jameson Williams (Lions – WR) Rondale Moore (Cardinals – WR) Alec Pierce (Colts – WR) Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants – WR) Romeo Doubs (Packers- WR) Darius Slayton (Giants- WR)

2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: TE – Tight ends

Greg Dulcich (Broncos – TE) Evan Engram (Jaguars- TE) Dawson Knox (Bills – TE) Juwan Johnson (Saints – TE) Tyler Conklin (Jets-TE)

2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: QB – Quarterbacks

Justin Fields (NYG – QB) playing MIA Marcus Mariota (Falcons- QB) playing LAC PJ Walker (Panthers- QB) playing CIN Taylor Heinicke (Commanders – QB) playing MIN Malik Willis (Titans- QB) playing KC

2022 Week 9 Waivers – Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams

DOLPHINS vs CLE CHIEFS vs TEN SEAHAWKS at ARI VIKINGS at WAS CHARGERS at ATL

Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes: