NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 8 Waiver Wire adds and rankings

Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 8 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% of Leagues.

Sadly, Week 7 brought lots of injuries for Fantasy-relevant players like Jets’ star RB Breece Hall (out for the season), Mike Williams (WR – Chargers) or DK Metcalf (WR – Seahawks). So this week’s waivers will be especially relevant.

Remember, this week the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are both having Bye Weeks.

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall

1. Jameson Williams (WR)

2. Alec Pierce (WR)

3. Greg Dulcich (YOU)

4. D’Onta Foreman (RB)

5. Isiah Pacheco (RB)

6. Gus Edwards (RB)

7. Cade Otton (YOU)

8. Kyren Williams (RB)

9. Wan’Dale Robinson (WR)

10. Khalil Herbert (RB)

2022 Week 8 Waivers – Adds: RB – Running backs

1. D’Onta Foreman (Panthers – RB)

2. Khalil Herbert (Bears-RB)

3. Gus Edwards (Ravens-RB)

4. Kyren Williams (Rams – RB)

5. Marlon Mack (Broncos – RB)

6. Rachaad White (Buccaneers- RB)

2022 Week 8 Waivers – Adds: WR – Wide Receivers

1. Jameson Williams (Lions – WR)

2. Alec Pierce (Colts – WR)

3. Wan’Dale Robinson (Giants – WR)

4. Robbie Anderson (Cardinals – WR)

5. Tyquan Thornton (Patriots – WR)

2022 Week 8 Waivers – Adds: TE – Tight ends

1. Greg Dulcich (Broncos – TE)

2. Cade Otton (Bucs – TE)

3. Evan Engram (Jaguars – TE)

4. Juwan Johnson (Saints – TE)

5. Robert Tonyan (Packers – TE)

2022 Week 8 Waivers – Adds: QB – Quarterbacks

1. Daniel Jones (NYG – QB) playing SEA

2. Marcus Mariota (Falcons- QB) playing CAR

3. Matt Ryan (Colts – QB) playing WAS

4. Andy Dalton / Jameis Winston (Saints – QB) playing LVS

5. Jared Goff (Lions – QB) playing MIA

2022 Week 8 Waivers – Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams

1. TITANS at HOU

2. JAGUARS vs DEN

3. FALCONS vs. CARS

4. COLTS vs WAS

5. PANTHERS at ATL

Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes: