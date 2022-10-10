NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 6 Waiver Wire adds and rankings

Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 6 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% of Leagues.

We will also update this list after Monday Night Football, with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (8:15pm EST). Week 6 is an important Waiver Wire week, for everyone is still in playoff contention, regardless of a nightmare ‘Owen’ start to the season.

2022 Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall

1. Kenneth Walker III (RB)

2. Taysom Hill (YOU)

3. Hayden Hurst (YOU)

4. Jakobi Meyers (WR)

5. Raheem Mostert (RB)

6. Brian Robinson (RB)

7. Eno Benjamin (RB)

8. Randall Cobb (WR)

9. Justin Fields (QB)

10. Dyami Brown (WR)

2022 Week 6 Waivers – Adds: RB – Running backs

1. Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks- RB)

Rashaad Penny’s fractured tibia injury opens the door for the Seahawks rookie to shine. He is the must-add player of the week, and will lead Seattle’s backfield. DeeJay Dallas will serve as Walker’s backup.

2. Raheem Mostert (Dolphins – RB)

3. Brian Robinson Jr. (Commanders- RB)

4. Eno Benjamin (Cardinals – RB)

2022 Week 6 Waivers – Adds: WR – Wide Receivers

1. Jakobi Meyers (Patriots-WR)

The Pats now have Bailey Zappe under center, and their passing game seems to have been activated. Meyers was Zappe’s go-to target and had 7 receptions for 111 yards and 1 TD.

2. Randall Cobb (Packers- WR)

3. Dyami Brown (Commanders- WR)

2022 Week 6 Waivers – Adds: TE – Tight ends

1. Taysom Hill (Saints- TE)

Hill rushed for three TDs and threw for another. The Ultimate all-around player, who is classified as a TE in the vast majority of Fantasy formats.

2. Hayden Hurst (Bengals – TE)

2022 Week 6 Waivers – Adds: QB – Quarterbacks

1. Justin Fields (Bears – QB)

The Bears QB seems to finally be getting a hang of his offense, and they will be facing a Commanders defense is a short week. While Washington’s defensive unit showed improvement against the Titans in week 5.

2. Bailey Zappe (Patriots – QB)

Bailey Zappe, delighted after his first NFL win@NBCSPatriots

2022 Week 6 Waivers – Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams

1. BEARS vs WAS

2. VIKINGS at MIA

3. SEAHAWKS vs HOU

4. JAGUARS at IND

5. PACKERS vs NYJ

Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes: