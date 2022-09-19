NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 3 Waiver Wire adds and rankings

Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 3 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% of Leagues.

We will also update this list on Monday after the two Monday Night Football matchups, with the Tennessee Titans facing off against the Buffalo Bills (7:15pm EST), and the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (8:30pm EST). Week 3 is an all-important Waiver Wire week, as one can now see if Week 1 surprise studs were flukes or will actually be key players the rest of the season.

The season-ending injury to Trey Lance (broken ankle) shakes things up in the 49ers, who will now play with Jimmy Garropolo under center. Michael Pittman Jr’s absence in week 2 left the Colts offense a mess. Curtis Samuel Tore it up again for the Commanders in Week 2, and remains last week’s best Waiver Wire add.

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall

1. Garrett Wilson (WR)

2. Jakobi Meyers (WR)

3. Carson Wentz (QB)

4. Jeff Wilson Jr. (RB)

5. Darrel Williams (RB)

6. Noah Brown (WR)

7. Sterling Shepard (WR)

8. Greg Dortch (WR)

9. Jared Goff (QB)

10. Dameon Pierce (RB)

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds: RB – Running backs

1. Raheem Mostert (Dolphins – RB)

The Dolphins are hot under Coach Mike McDaniel’s leadership, and Raheem Mostert is trending up. The former 49er back is yet to find the end zone, but has 16 rushing attempts and 4 targets, which has him as the 33rd RB in this regard. Chase Edmond is Miami’s most intriguing option, but has always been more of a 3rd down back.

2. Jeff Wilson Jr. (49ers – RB)

Jeff Wilson is still only owned in 40% of leagues, despite Elijah Mitchell going on IR. With Trey Lance now out for the season, and a less rushing QB like Garoppolo under center, Wilson becomes a more appealing add in Week 2.

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds: WR – Running backs

1. Garrett Wilson (Jets – WR)

Put in a bid for Wilson right away. The Jets rookie had a breakout game in Week 2, and is drawing comparisons to Justin Jefferson. Garrett Wilson had 8 receptions for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. Don’t expect this to happen every single week, but the Jets WR is the real deal.

2. Jakobi Meyers (Patriots – WR)

The Patriots are 2022’s most unpredictable team for Fantasy scoring. DeVante Parker only has 4 targets after two games. Jakobi Meyers has 19 and if the Pats receiver you should own. He is only rostered in 19% of Fantasy leagues.

3. Noah Brown (Cowboys – WR)

Noah Brown was rumored to be a Fantasy sleeper during camp, with Dak Prescott peppering him with targets throughout. Now, the 26-year-old WR has performed well in both games, garnering 5 receptions and scoring a key TD in the Cowboys’ win over the Bengals. Of course, Gallup’s eventual return from injury will hurt his value.

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds: TE – Tight ends

1. Logan Thomas (Commanders – TE)

In a year where tight ends are not breaking out, be sure to add Thomas (owned in only around 20% of leagues). He’s proven himself in previous seasons and has proven himself to be one of Wentz’s favorite targets in a powerful Washington aerial attacking game.

2. Hayden Hurst (Bengals – TE)

Hurst is currently tied for the 6th most targets (15) among tight ends after 2 weeks. He is yet to find the end zone, but it seems like a matter of time. If your TE isn’t performing, Hurst is a great option that seems to be consistent.

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds: QB – Quarterbacks

1. Carson Wentz (Commanders – QB)

Win or lose, the Washington Commanders are putting up Offensive numbers every week, and Wentz is the number 2 QB in Fantasy so far.

2. Marcus Mariota (Falcons – QB)

The Atlanta Falcons QB is worth a look if you’re looking to add depth or even a potential starter to your Fantasy team. After 2 weeks of action, he is currently QB10 with a total of 33.24 points.

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams

1. JAGUARS at LAC

The Jaguars are a good, at the very least, streaming defensive pickup before their visit to the Chargers in Week 3. Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage fracture injury may make him sit out for backup Chase Daniel, or play at an inferior level than usual. Also, let’s remember the Jags have a new coaching staff and Travon Walker, the phenomenal edge rusher and first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2. CHIEFS at IND

The Chiefs are coming off a hot defensive performance against the Chargers on Thursday night. They also have a long week to prepare for their visit to Indiana, who just gave up three turnovers against the Jaguars.

Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes: