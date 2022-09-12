NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 2 Waiver Wire adds and rankings

Wwelcome to Marca’s Week 2 Waiver Wire rankings, adds, pickups, and QB and D/ST streamers for the 2022 NFL Fantasy Football season. Here you will find the best options in free agency for players owned in less than 60% Leagues.

We will also update this list on Monday after Monday Night Football, with the Denver Broncos facing off against the Seattle Seahawks. Week 2 is absolutely key in putting in Waiver Wire requests, because it’s the first one that happens after an official regular season game has happened and lots of surprising players come out of hiding. We’ve already seen this happen now with Curtis Samuel, Robbie Anderson, Devin Duvernayand even Carson Wentz in week 1.

The injuries to Elijah Mitchell (knee), and Najee Harris (leg) also open up the Waiver Wire market to handcuffs like Jeff Wilson Jr (RB – 49ers) and Jaylen Warren (RB-Steelers).

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings: Top 10 – Overall

1. Curtis Samuel (WR)

2. Isiah Pacheco (RB)

3. Robbie Anderson (WR)

4. Dontrell Hilliard (RB)

5. OJ Howard (YOU)

6. Khalil Herbert (RB)

7. Devin DuVernay (WR)

8. Zay Jones (WR)

9. Jahan Dotson (WR)

10. Dante Pettis (WR)

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds: RB – Running backs

1. Isiah Pachecho (RB)

The Rookie out of Rutgers is on the path to Dethrone Clyde Edwards-Helaire, already. Not only did he score a touchdown on his debut game, but also had carries of 11, 19 and 23 yards on the day.

2. Dontrell Hilliard (RB)

The Titans RB2 has shown he means business, and made himself relevant today despite Derrick Henry being available. He scored 2 TDs against, despite only getting 2 carries from the backfield, and was the Titans’ second

3. Khalil Herbert (RB)

David Montgomery had an awful game on the ground: 26 yards in 17 carries (1.5 yards per carry), and Khalil Herbert took advantage, scoring a TD and averaging 5 yards per carry. It’s well known that Montgomery rarely performs when Justin Fields is on the field, and Week 1 proved that once again.

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds: WR – Wide receivers

1. Curtis Samuel (Commanders – WR)

Terry McLaurin was not Carson Wentz’s favorite target on Week 1. Samuel had 8 receptions for 58 yards and 1 TD, as well as 4 carries for 17 yards on the ground.

2. Robbie Anderson (Panthers – WR)

Baker Mayfield seems to be exactly the QB Anderson needs to fulfill his potential: 5 receptions for 102 yards and 1 TD.

3. Devin Duvernay (Ravens – WR)

The Ravens receiver stole the show and was Baltimore’s best receiver, ahead of Bateman and Mark Andrews. Duvernay had 2 TDs and only 1 reception less than Andrews.

4. Zay Jones (Jaguars – WR)

Christian Kirk, as expected, proved to be the Jaguars’ best receiver. However, Jones had the most targets, and equaled Kirk’s reception with 6, for 65 yards.

5. Jahan Dotson (Commanders – WR)

In a crowded Washington backfield, the rookie was able to set himself apart with two TDs in his first ever Washington game. It’ll be important to temper expectations with the rookie, but this is an amazing first step.

6. Dante Pettis (Bears – WR)

Justin Fields got away from the defense to find wide receiver Dante Pettis wide open for a 51-yard touchdown. This was his only play of the game, but no other bear receivers had more than 1 reception on a very wet Chicago afternoon.

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds: TE – Tight ends

1. OJ Howard (Texans – TE)

Brandin Cooks remains the Texans main receiving threat, but with his 2-TD performance OJ Howard enters immediate Top-10 tight end territory. The Texans seem to be the perfect spot for the recently released Bills’ player.

2. Tyler Conklin (Jets – TE)

The Jets tight end had 7 targets and 4 receptions. When the Jets have a better Offensive showing, so will they.

3. Hayden Hurst (Bengals – TE)

Hurst had a whopping 8 targets from Joe Burrow and showed glimpses of the player he was in 2020.

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds: QB – Quarterbacks

1. Carson Wentz (Commanders – QB)

Carson Wentz had two interceptions, but an overall good stat line and enjoyed all the Offensive weapons around him. Most importantly, he was the third best Fantasy QB for the week (27.72 points).

2. Marcus Mariota (Falcons – QB)

Despite the Falcons’ loss, Mariota showed he’s a solid QB and even more for Fantasy purposes. They didn’t have any TD throws, but did run one into the end zone and finished the day with a decent 19.8 Fantasy points.

3. Jameis Winston (Saints – QB)

If he’s still available in your league, make sure to pick up Winston. The ex Tampa QB is maturing and there will be great days ahead with the new and improved Michael Thomas available to throw at once again.

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds: D/ST – Defense and Special Teams

1. STEELERS vs THEM

The Steelers just scored 24 Fantasy points against the Bengals and are only rostered in 35% of Fantasy. Pick them up, and not just for this Matchup at home against New England.

2. BROWNS vs NYJ

The solid Browns defensive unit will have the turnover friendly Jets at home. The Browns are only roasted in 15% of Fantasy Football leagues.

Marca Waiver Wire Ranking Notes: