NFL Fantasy 2022 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 7: Intro

Last Sunday after finishing Fantasy Game Day, I headed home to watch the full slate of games. As I was watching, I realized I was missing the one thing that can make football better: food. So I grabbed a churro Crescent that I had picked up the day before and took a bite. And let me tell you, it was delicious. I was like, there is no way anything right now can top this churro crescent. And then I heard Scott Hanson say they were cutting to the Falcons game because they had a goal-to-go situation.

The Falcons have disappointed me a lot this year, so I don’t get my hopes up. But I see No. 8 cutting across the middle and I feel hope. Hope that I fully expect to end in despair with the pass going anywhere but there. But before you know it, a quick pass and, boom, Kyle Pitts touchdown. I jumped up off the couch and celebrated like I had just scored a touchdown. My wife stared at me, wondering why I was legitimately acting like I had just done something.

It was a moment of both Joy and, if I am being honest, Mostly relief. I have and continue to be a very vocal Pitts supporter. I believe he is one of the most talented and explosive tight ends in the NFL but just isn’t being used properly. Not only that, but I have him on many Fantasy teams and have advocated for many of you to draft, roster and start Pitts. It was a pay-off, even if just for a week. But hopefully there is something there to build off of. But even more so, I just want you to know that I am in these Fantasy trenches with you! And I want to be the best Advocate for your Fantasy teams that I can.