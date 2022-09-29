NFL Fantasy 2022 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 2: Intro
Whether you won or lost your Fantasy matchup, you have to admit that it was awesome to have Fantasy football back in our lives. Checking live scoring, trash talk, the Highs you feel when your player makes a big play and even the Lows when your team frustrates you. Life is just better when Fantasy football is part of it.
And if you made any lineup mistakes, no worries. Week 1 is the easiest week to justify those as much is still up in the air and we are making our best educated guesses. Now though, we actually have useful information including player usage, playing time and stuff that we spend all summer speculating. Of course, one week is not the be-all and end-all, but it’s certainly better than nothing. Now the goal is to identify trends as we get more and more information. But the goal for you remains to set the best lineup you can each and every week.
Last week there were some good calls in this column, such as starting Michael Thomas, Gabe Davis, Rashod Bateman, Pat Freiermuth and sitting Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Amari Cooper, Hunter Renfrow and Robert Woods. But there were also some misses such as starting Aaron Rodgers, Trey Lance, Irv Smith Jr. and Dameon Pierce. Accountability! You got to love that. Now, Let’s build on last week and get those lineups set!