NFL Fantasy 2022 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 12: Intro

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Before we get into all the football stuff, I want to take a second to say thank you to you, the reader. Thank you to anyone who reads this article, who watches Fantasy Live, listens to the podcast or views any of our digital shows. Without you, none of this is possible! I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving with whomever you choose to celebrate and enjoy a day full of eating and football! I mean, there’s not really a much better combination than that.

The NFL’s gift to everyone this Thanksgiving weekend is no team is on bye. That’s right, for the first time since Week 5, everyone will have their full Fantasy lineup. In theory, it should make setting your lineup easier, but it might create some difficult decisions that you haven’t had when you had players on bye. The good thing either way is that there is less of a need for streaming options. Not only does that mean stronger starting lineups, it means if you are still one of those teams that need to stream due to injury or poor performance, there will be less competition going after those top streaming options.

Week 12 is also unique in that it has three Thanksgiving games. There are six teams playing on Thursday, which could make it tougher for some banged-up players on a short week. It also means you have to remember to set your lineup early in the week! The first game kicks off at 12:30 pm ET, which is 9:30 am for you west coasters. Just make sure to set your lineup after waivers run in your league (especially if you are going out Wednesday night). Set an emergency alarm if you have to on Wednesday morning. You don’t want to be digging into your first Thanksgiving plate and realize you forgot to set your lineup. This has been a Fantasy PSA!