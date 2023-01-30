NFL fans were calling the AFC Championship rigged for the Chiefs

Heading into the AFC Championship Game, plenty of Chiefs fans were melting down over the Super Bowl officiating assignment — a game they hadn’t even reached yet. Well, if the NFL was operating under some anti-Chiefs bias, they sure hid it well in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

In the second half, especially, the Bengals sideline was in a state of disbelief when the Chiefs were given a Mulligan on a third-down play because an official tried to stop play before the snap. On that do-over third down, the Chiefs ended up getting the first down by virtue of a penalty.

While the whole sequence didn’t make much of a difference as the Chiefs punted, it represented a trend of strange calls going against the Bengals all half.

There was also a weak pass interference call against Mike Hilton that extended a Chiefs drive.

The Chiefs didn’t even need to score off of any of these calls to have fans furious. The officiating left a lot to be desired.