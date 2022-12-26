NFL fans want to know who the heck is LA Rams Larrell Murchison?

The LA Rams’ defense has not exactly been getting after the quarterback this season. This is a team that historically has benefitted from the Aaron Donald Effect. This was a defense that put up 50+ quarterback sacks since 2019 and has recorded 40+ quarterback sacks for every season that the Rams have been led by HC Sean McVay. The “Aaron Donald Effect” is the phenomenon that occurs whenever an NFL Veteran edge rusher shows up and suddenly puts up career-high numbers.

Aaron Donald is sidelined right now with a high ankle sprain. You would think that the LA Rams’ pass rush would suffer tremendously from his absence. Well, if you did, you would be wrong. You see, the LA Rams have a secret weapon. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is getting an opportunity for the Rams, and he is making the most of it. He has put up 2.0 quarterback sacks, four tackles, two tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits in his first defensive action for the LA Rams.

There has been so much focus on the LA Rams working the NFL waiver wire to claim Veteran QB, Baker Mayfield, that the Rams’ waiver wire magic may have been Overlooked when the team claimed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison off the Tennessee Titans waiver wire.

Great acquisition, immediate results

We loved the addition when the Rams claimed him. He was the 174th overall player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, a draft that was incredibly deep with defensive line talent. Murchison is Talented but never rose through the ranks of the Titans’ depth chart. With the injuries impacting the Rams roster, Murchison is getting his opportunity quickly.

Unfortunately, Murchison suffered an injury late in this one, and his status for this game and future games is now questionable.

Larrell Murchison is questionable to return with a neck injury after racking up 2 1/2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs and 5 total tackles in his Rams debut. They shouldn’t come back in. Got to keep the Rams’ defensive centerpiece healthy for next week at all costs. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 26, 2022

The LA Rams do have some good news through it all. The Rams will welcome back Murchison in 2023 as well. Best of all, the Rams need players on the defensive line and Larrell Murchison has certainly thrown his hat into the ring for playing time next year.