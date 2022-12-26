NFL fans Torch Russell Wilson for throwing back-to-back INTs

In perhaps one of the least anticipated Christmas Day games featuring two 4-10 NFL teams, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got off to a rough start against the Los Angeles Rams. Like, really rough.

Wilson threw two consecutive Picks on the Broncos’ opening drives in the first quarter, maybe doing his best Tua Tagovailoa impression, as the Dolphins quarterback tossed up three straight Picks in Miami’s loss to the Packers on Sunday.

And the Rams made Wilson and co. pay, scoring touchdowns following each pick and grabbing a 17-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

The first interception happened before Wilson even completed a pass. On 3rd-and-9 on the Broncos’ own 26-yard line, Wilson tried to connect with Courtland Sutton but was instead picked off by Cobie Durant. Not great.

Cobie Durant comes up with the INT

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/MUCnRziYCT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Then Wilson’s second pick on Denver’s next drive was thanks to Bobby Wagner, Wilson’s former Seahawks teammate, on 2nd-and-16 from the Broncos’ 19.

Bobby Wagner Picks off his former teammate!

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/sUN9Epcv49 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Maybe Wilson was just feeling extra generous because of the holiday season, but it was so bad that even Patrick of SpongeBob SquarePants roasted him on the Nickelodeon game broadcast.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook.” Patrick BODIED Russ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xSRZ0waxAK — Brian Y (@byysports) December 25, 2022

“That’s not what he wanted to cook.” Never good when you’re getting roasted by a fictional, animated starfish.

But Patrick wasn’t the only one to Torch Wilson for these mistakes.