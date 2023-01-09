NFL Fans Speculate on Aaron Rodgers’ Future After His Jersey Decision Sunday Night

In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.

Detroit Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams can be seen asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, and the quarterback’s response has sparked massive speculation.

“I gotta hold on to this one,” Rodgers said.

It’s fair to assume Rodgers wouldn’t want to remember a loss in which his team was eliminated from the playoffs, but he explained after the game why he wants to keep this jersey.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button