NFL fans roast Dallas, Dak Prescott is OT pick-six

It’s going to be a rough flight back to Dallas for the Cowboys after this loss.

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime after Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott for a game-winning pick-six. At one point in the second quarter, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville scored 27 second-half points to tie things up and send the game to overtime.

On third and four on the Cowboys 47-yard line in the overtime period, Prescott dropped back for a pass to move the chains. Prescott’s pass hit Noah Brown but the receiver couldn’t handle it and it popped out right to Jenkins, who scooped up the ball and ran into the end zone for the walk-off pick-six to Crush the Cowboys.

Ouch. That’s rough for the Cowboys, especially coming off the heels of Micah Parsons’ recent high-profile trash talk about Jalen Hurts ahead of the upcoming Christmas Eve bout against the Eagles. The Eagles, by the way, won their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Curious!

NFL fans laid into the Cowboys after their staggering overtime loss to the now 6-8 Jaguars.