NFL fans rip Green Bay after horrible fake punt

Today is Christmas and it appears the Green Bay Packers are in the giving mood as their special teams unit gifted the Dolphins one of the worst fake punt attempts you’ll ever see, and they did it from just inside their own 20 yard line.

Facing a 4th and 2 from deep inside their own end the Packers lined up to kick the ball away while trailing 17-10 on the road. But the snap didn’t go to the punter, instead it went to an up back who tried to pick up the first down.

That didn’t happen though. In fact, Dallin Leavitt didn’t come close to picking up the first.

Check this out:

Not great!

Here’s another view of it:

Dolphins stop the fake on 4th down! 📺: #GBvsMIA is FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry pic.twitter.com/LYvFa1uFNj — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

The Dolphins settled for a field goal a few plays later but still, in a close game you’re doing that from inside your own 20?

Fans roasted the Packers.