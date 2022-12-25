NFL fans rip Green Bay after horrible fake punt
Today is Christmas and it appears the Green Bay Packers are in the giving mood as their special teams unit gifted the Dolphins one of the worst fake punt attempts you’ll ever see, and they did it from just inside their own 20 yard line.
Facing a 4th and 2 from deep inside their own end the Packers lined up to kick the ball away while trailing 17-10 on the road. But the snap didn’t go to the punter, instead it went to an up back who tried to pick up the first down.
That didn’t happen though. In fact, Dallin Leavitt didn’t come close to picking up the first.
Check this out:
— highlight Heaven (@lowdarkhell) December 25, 2022
Not great!
Here’s another view of it:
Dolphins stop the fake on 4th down!
📺: #GBvsMIA is FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AwrcEGB7Ry pic.twitter.com/LYvFa1uFNj
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022
The Dolphins settled for a field goal a few plays later but still, in a close game you’re doing that from inside your own 20?
Fans roasted the Packers.
So the seasons gonna end on a fake punt run up the middle? After yet another 4th and short deep throw? I hate this team. #Packers
— Craig Wautlet (@CWautlet) December 25, 2022
Fake punt at your own 20 yard line? The tank is on for the Packers.
— Dan Fischer (@RocCityRep) December 25, 2022
When you’re so desperate that you fake a punt on YOUR OWN 20. The Desperation of the Packers is simply adorable.
Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/tsps4S9S6j
— Dan Dundas (@OneandDundas) December 25, 2022
The Packers attempted a fake punt on their own 20 lmao what’re they doing
— Tim is tired (@TimMitch13) December 25, 2022
That field goal is COMPLETELY on the @packers coaching staff!!! That fake punt was one of the DUMBEST things the coaches could’ve done in that situation!!! Give that defense some credit!!!
— Wayne (@N_WayneJames32) December 25, 2022
The Packers coaching staff sucks. They are pissing away a ton of talent on this roster by their stupidity. Well, I’ve never coached. But I know stupid when I see it. Same old defense. Chucking it deep on 4th & short. That fake punt? I know stupid when I see it.
— Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) December 25, 2022
Not gonna run it on 3rd and 2 but why not run a fake punt? 🤣
The #Packers are just searching for some answers right now.
— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) December 25, 2022
Lol I said the Packers should def trickerate today cause why not they have 6 wins but fake punt from their own 20 was def a level of eff it I wasn’t expecting.
— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 25, 2022
