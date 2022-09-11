NFL fans react to Pete Carroll and the perfect QB not being Russell Wilson

This offseason, Russell Wilson was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos after a decade together. The quarterback led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning it all in the 2013 season.

Head Coach Pete Carroll was Wilson during his tenure in Seattle. Carroll described his “perfect” quarterback and the answer wasn’t Wilson. Instead, it was former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.

NFL fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Carroll not naming his former quarterback as the perfect one. Some NFL fans said that Palmer is younger than Tom Brady and compared the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback to Carson Wentz:

Other fans praised Palmer and his time in the NFL:

A couple of fans noted that Carroll was Palmer’s head Coach in college at USC from 1998 to 2002:

Carroll spoke of Palmer being the perfect quarterback, saying:

“There’s never been a more perfect guy than Carson Palmer. I mean, he was perfect. He was big. He was strong. He was fast. He was a great athlete and he was a great competitor.”

Palmer was drafted number one overall by the Bengals in the 2003 NFL Draft, and he played seven seasons with Cincinnati. They led the Bengals to the Playoffs twice and made the Pro Bowl twice as well.

Palmer played the next two seasons with the Oakland Raiders and finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals. In his 14 seasons in the NFL, he threw for 46,247 yards, 294 touchdowns, and 187 interceptions.

Russell Wilson and his time with the Seattle Seahawks