NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other.

Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September.

Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward to the announcement of their team’s depth chart.

It gives us a chance to react to who seemingly won (and lost) those intense camp battles throughout the summer.

The Cleveland Browns announced their Unofficial Week One depth chart this week, seen here on Twitter via Brad Stainbrook.

As always, fans love to break the early depth charts down and give their takes.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on the Browns’ depth chart from around the league.

A Not So Friendly Reminder

Earlier this summer, center Nick Harris injured his right knee which would require surgery and sideline him for the season.

Newly signed Ethan Pocic, virtually guaranteed the starting spot once Harris went down, sees himself atop the Unofficial depth chart.

It’s no shock whatever to see him there. Just one of those, “oh yeah, Forgot about that”, moments.

I know I’ve been aware that Ethan Pocic was on the #Browns but it is so weird to see him as a starter on the Browns depth chart… — Brojo Deathpunch (@BrojoDeathpunch) September 6, 2022

Not High is Greedy

Some Browns fans have thinned Patience in regards to Greedy Williams.

The 2019 second-round pick out of LSU is listed behind Denzel Ward at one of the cornerback spots.

However, some think that’s a bit high.

AJ should be ahead of Greedy in depth chart imo — 🌟(0-0) (@xMyrxn) September 6, 2022

Feeling Felton?

One key note from the depth chart is Demetric Felton being listed as the starting kick and punt returner.

When Jakeem Grant went down with an Achilles injury earlier this summer, those starting spots became up for grabs.

Cleveland seems ready to roll with Felton in the special teams return game.

That move seems to have (slightly) turned some heads for some fans interested in how the Browns would handle things.

Demetric Felton kick returner man Smh smh lol — Jonathan (@JonathanHimsky) September 6, 2022

FWIW (which is slightly above zero), Felton is listed as the KR and PR on the team’s first Unofficial depth chart and Walker is the listed starter over Phillips. We’ll see. https://t.co/D0mTRjoEaO — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 6, 2022

Felton finally listed as a WR and he’s the KR and PR! https://t.co/CLgwCRg0Li — Mikey (@lilOUmikey) September 6, 2022

Demetric Felton seems to be the KR and PR in Cleveland, and is a value in return yardage leagues. The team wants to get the ball in his hands more often, and he has receiving chops to boot. #ReturnerRotations — Brandon Niles (@2guysbrandon) August 31, 2022

Felton has a door of opportunity to make some splashes in the return game now.

How he does in that role will certainly change how fans feel about him returning kicks as the season goes on.

Ring Your Bell

Training Camps around the league always provide good stories.

D’Anthony Bell, an undrafted free agent out of the University of West Florida in Division II, is one of those stories.

He’s the first player from his alma mater to land a spot on an NFL 53-man roster.

While he won’t be starting Week One, he did beat out Richard LeCounte III for the backup free safety spot.

Fans love the potential of the young man and are impressed with him earning a number two spot on Cleveland’s depth chart.

D’Anthony bell over lecounte! — Brett (@dopepandabrett) September 6, 2022

D’Anthony Bell ahead of LeCounte 👀 No real surprises anywhere else https://t.co/yatelNjMZs — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) September 6, 2022

D’Anthony Bell over LeCounte 👀 — #1 Browns-Stan (@_jminotti3) September 6, 2022

Safe to say Bell will have fans of the underdog all over the place rooting for his success.