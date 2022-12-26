NFL Fans Notice Pam Oliver’s Odd Behavior At Packers Game (Video)

Pam Oliver is widely regarded as one of the most respectable NFL Broadcasters around.

On an annual basis she often works football’s most watched and notable games.

This year, however, fans couldn’t help but notice something strange about Oliver during her coverage of Sunday’s Showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

I’ve got one more to add to the injury report – Pam Oliver, drunk#GBvsMIA pic.twitter.com/vOZcOZInEy — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) December 25, 2022

If she can’t do the job. She needs to be replaced. — Rolltide67182 (@Rolltide671821) December 25, 2022

Pam Oliver sounds Wasted pic.twitter.com/O5CSUC8rrS — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) December 25, 2022

Almost as quickly as the accusations of Oliver being drunk came, they were swiftly debunked by other NFL fans.

Rather, they pointed to a potential medical issue:

Pam Oliver suffers from chronic migraines which at times in the past have caused slurred words. She’s a true professional that seems to be finding a way to gut it out today.#NFLOnFox #GBvsMIA #GoPackGo #FinsUp #NFL — Ben Eby (@TheBenEby) December 25, 2022

She has severe migraine headaches that cause slurred speech and other symptoms. — Evan Kennedy (@evankennedy26) December 25, 2022

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time this issue has arisen. Almost one year to the day, back on Dec. 24, 2021, she was similarly accused of being drunk during an outing.

The issue died down immediately, and history will likely repeat itself once more in 2022.

Obviously it is unfortunate that Oliver Trends is on social media for this year.

Much like Charissa Thompson who goes viral for getting touchy-feely with San Francisco 49ers players, Sam Ponder who heard calls for punishment over her outfit choice on ESPN and Taylor Rooks whose partying with Kevin Durant has come under scrutiny – Oliver often has to deal with the dark side of being a prominent female sports personality.

The photos speak for themselves. https://t.co/YZgYUOXaeE — Game 7 (@game7__) December 25, 2022

That is just the nature of the entertainment beast that she has chosen to work in.

Hopefully in the coming years fans will lay off Oliver.

She is a true Legend in her space and she deserves a lot more respect than she has gotten up to this point.

