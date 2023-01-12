NFL fans looked back at David-Goliath QB playoff games

The Buffalo Bills are about to have the challenging task of slowing down one … Skylar Thompson?

That’s right. Since Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out of the team’s third Matchup with Buffalo this season in the AFC Wild Card Game, Thompson gets the daunting task of trying to beat Juggernaut Buffalo on the road. With Human Terminator Josh Allen as the opposing quarterback. Woof. Good luck, young man.

On paper, this Massive “David vs. Goliath” QB battle had FanSided’s Matt Verderame wondering about other Noteworthy postseason signal-caller mismatches where the Lesser player won. Of course, no one expects Thompson to beat, let alone come close to Allen and the Bills.

But you never know in the playoffs:

In Honor of the Skylar Thompson-Josh Allen “battle,” what’s the most ridiculous playoff matchup where the lesser QB pulled the upset? I’d be beyond stunned if it happens this week, just got me thinking — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 12, 2023

This got NFL fans thinking: What other Massive underdogs successfully pulled off upsets over established superstars behind center? In a deep dive of modern NFL history, the answers do not disappoint.