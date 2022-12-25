NFL fans impressed with Tyreek Hill’s blocking during Jaylen Waddle’s TD
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have quickly turned into one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the NFL, and Hill proved that he doesn’t even need the football to make an impact.
During Sunday’s Week 16 Christmas Day Matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins found the end zone on an 84-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Waddle. But keep an eye on Hill during the play.
Hill somewhat whiffed on the initial block against the Packers’ Adrian Amos, but with Hill’s speed, he was able to turn around, catch up with Amos and turn into a one-man blocking convoy all the way to the end zone.
There really isn’t another player in the league who could pull something off like that. Waddle was running full speed, and Hill seemingly ran stride for stride with him while blocking. That athleticism is just preposterous.
Fans were understandably impressed with the entire sequence.
No one blocks big plays like Tyreek Hill. (I’m serious. Look what he does for Waddle) pic.twitter.com/xq1NM6kNpr
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 25, 2022
Jaylen Waddle hit 21.68 MPH on his 84-yard TD. That’s tied for 6th fastest top speed by an NFL player this season, per Next Gen Stats.
Watch Tyreek Hill running alongside him as a Blocker — Hill hit 19.41 MPH and didn’t even have the ball: pic.twitter.com/ndiL0rFL8h
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 25, 2022
Tyreek Hill running alongside Waddle downfield is an underrated quality that he’s been doing his entire career for teammates. I’ve had coaches tell me it’s a quality you see from gritty No. 2 receivers — not all top-tier guys. Getting it from a No. 1 is contagious to others.
— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 25, 2022
.