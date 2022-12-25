NFL fans impressed with Tyreek Hill’s blocking during Jaylen Waddle’s TD

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have quickly turned into one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the NFL, and Hill proved that he doesn’t even need the football to make an impact.

During Sunday’s Week 16 Christmas Day Matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins found the end zone on an 84-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by Waddle. But keep an eye on Hill during the play.

Hill somewhat whiffed on the initial block against the Packers’ Adrian Amos, but with Hill’s speed, he was able to turn around, catch up with Amos and turn into a one-man blocking convoy all the way to the end zone.

There really isn’t another player in the league who could pull something off like that. Waddle was running full speed, and Hill seemingly ran stride for stride with him while blocking. That athleticism is just preposterous.

Fans were understandably impressed with the entire sequence.