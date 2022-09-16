NFL Fans Are Using 1 Word To Describe Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert – AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a rare breed. The third-year NFL quarterback displayed toughness few players possess during Thursday night’s battle between Kansas City and the Chargers.

Herbert took a bit of a hit from the Kansas City defense during the fourth quarter of tonight’s AFC West battle. The hit seemed to impact the quarterback’s left midsection.

Despite being in obvious pain, Herbert – who exited for one play – remained in the game. However, the injury kept nagging at him. At one point with a clear path to the first down, Herbert opted to throw it away instead.

A play later on fourth down, Herbert threw a laser to wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a huge gain.

“This throw by Justin Herbert makes no sense if you’re watching this game and know what’s going on right now,” said Ari Meirov.

Justin Herbert is tough as nails. His teammates have to appreciate what they saw from No. 10 tonight, albeit in a loss.

Fans are using one word to describe the Chargers quarterback tonight: tough.

“Justin Herbert is as tough as they come. What a drive,” said Daniel Popper.

“Respect. That’s competing. That’s some real tough guy sh!t. Love it Herbert,” said Louis Riddick.

“Herbert has some Kobe Bryant in him. On field Talent is next level but man… he’s built different. Tough. Gritty. Big Moments he elevates,” wrote Jake Butt.

“Herbert is a tough mofo. He’s in serious pain,” said Geoff Schwartz.

Let’s hope Herbert’s injury isn’t serious. He deserves the best this season. Hopefully the Chargers help him out a bit.