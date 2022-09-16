NFL Fans Are Using 1 Word To Describe Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert – AthlonSports.com

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a rare breed. The third-year NFL quarterback displayed toughness few players possess during Thursday night’s battle between Kansas City and the Chargers.

Herbert took a bit of a hit from the Kansas City defense during the fourth quarter of tonight’s AFC West battle. The hit seemed to impact the quarterback’s left midsection.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button