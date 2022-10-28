NFL experts Week 8 Picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) will play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

This game has plenty of similarities on both sidelines with the backup quarterbacks taking over for different reasons. Both teams have struggled to string wins together despite their opportunities and now face off in the Circle City on Sunday.

As Vegas views the Colts as slight home favorites in this matchup, here’s how the experts around the league see the outcome of this game:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Link
Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Commanders 23-17 Link
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Commanders 20-16 Link
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Colts 18-14 Link
Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts Link
Dan Graziano (ESPN) Commanders Link
Greg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Commanders 19-16 Link
Bill Bender (Sporting News) Commanders 24-20 Link
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Commanders 23-22 Link
Bryan Manning (Commanders Wire) TBD TBD
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Commanders Link
Bleacher Report Commanders 23-20 Link

Over at Tallysight, 66% of the expert Picks are siding with the Commanders to take the win.

Considering the dysfunction the Colts offense has shown throughout the season, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that analysts are going with the Commanders. It’s always difficult to choose a quarterback to win his first career NFL start.

The Colts have shown a lot of confidence in Ehlinger, though, both from a playing and leadership standpoint.

We’ll see just how much of an impact he can make on Sunday and if anything, it should make the game intriguing enough to watch compared to the majority of the first half of the season.

