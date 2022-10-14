NFL experts Week 6 Picks

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 6 matchup.

Although the Colts got blown out on the road in Week 2 in the first meeting between these two teams, Vegas has Indy slightly favored in this Matchup Entering the weekend.

Here’s how the experts view this Week 6 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 23-20 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Jaguars 20-19 Vic Tafur (The Athletic) Jaguars — Mike Clay (ESPN) Jaguars — Dan Graziano (ESPN) Colts — Greg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Jaguars 20-17 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Jaguars 19-17 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Jaguars 24-17 Adam Stites (Jaguars Wire) Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire) Colts — Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Jaguars — Bleacher Report Colts 26-21

Over at Tallysight, 64% of the experts are taking the Jaguars to win this game. Considering the 24-0 blowout in Week 2, it’s not all that surprising.

The Colts have to figure out their issues on the Offensive line, and it’s likely another change is on the way for Week 6. With Bernhard Raimann getting another start at left tackle—and likely holding the job for the foreseeable future—we may see Matt Pryor moved to right guard and Braden Smith back to right tackle.

If that combination somehow turns things around, the Colts will have a much better chance at winning this game. However, those issues along the Offensive line are so deficient, it’s difficult to have confidence the offense will turn it around in the course of one week.

This matchup, though, seems to be shaping up to be a much closer outcome than what transpired in Week 2.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)