NFL experts Week 12 Picks

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are set for a prime-time matchup hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While Vegas believes the Colts are slight home favorites for the matchup, the experts and analysts around the league may not share the same view.

Here’s how the experts see this game going down in Week 12:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Link
Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 24-20 Link
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Steelers 27-23 Link
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Steelers 24-21 Link
Mike Clay (ESPN) AS Link
Dan Graziano (ESPN) AS Link
Greg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Steelers 21-17 Link
Bill Bender (Sporting News) Steelers 23-19 Link
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 20-19 Link
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Colts Link
Bleacher Report Colts 23-20 Link

Over at Tallysight, 58% of the analysts are siding with the Colts to win this game. In a Matchup that features two poor offenses and solid defenses, it’s a game that could come down to the last drive.

The Colts have lost four of their last five games while the Steelers have lost three of their last four. As both teams continue down a path towards a premium draft pick in 2023, there’s a good chance this winds up being a one-score game.

