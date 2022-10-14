NFL experts make Week 6 Picks

The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 6 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Ravens AS Matt Bowen (ESPN) Ravens AS Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Ravens AS Pete Prisco (CBS) Ravens 23-20 John Breech (CBS) Ravens 24-17 Ryan Wilson (CBS) Ravens AS Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Ravens 25-23 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Ravens 28-19 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Ravens 28-24 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ravens 17-14

After the entire panel got it wrong last week, we expected to see at least one give the Giants some credit this week and go with them in the upset. Instead, for the second consecutive week, it’s a clean sweep for the opponent.

A similar trend played out elsewhere, according to NFL Pickswatch. 90% of all NFL analysts and insiders have the Ravens defeating the Giants, although that is down from the 99% last week.

Fans give the Giants slightly more recognition, picking the Ravens to win at an 85% clip. Needless to say, most still doubt the 4-1 Giants.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts