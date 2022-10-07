NFL experts make Week 5 Picks
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom on Sunday morning.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 5 matchup:
|
Expert
|
Pick
|
Score (if applicable)
|
Stephanie Bell (ESPN)
|
Packers
|
AS
|
Matt Bowen (ESPN)
|
Packers
|
AS
|
Domonique Foxworth (ESPN)
|
Packers
|
AS
|
Pete Prisco (CBS)
|
Packers
|
31-21
|
John Breech (CBS)
|
Packers
|
23-20
|
Ryan Wilson (CBS)
|
Packers
|
AS
|
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
|
Packers
|
27-16
|
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
|
Packers
|
20-16
|
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
|
Packers
|
28-20
|
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
|
Packers
|
31-17
This game may be the most lopsided of the entire season so far in terms of expert picks. Not only is the above panel completely in Green Bay’s favor, 99% of all expert Picks favor the Packers, according to NFL Pickswatch.
Fans give the Giants only slightly better odds with 3% picking Big Blue to come away with the upset in London.
Score predictions seem to be all over the map with some, like Vinnie Iyer, expecting the Giants to be blown out of the water.
Giants vs. Packers: 5 things to know about Week 5
