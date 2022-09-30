NFL experts make Week 4 Picks

The New York Giants (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 4 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Stephanie Bell (ESPN) Giants AS Matt Bowen (ESPN) Giants AS Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Giants AS Pete Prisco (CBS) Giants 20-14 John Breech (CBS) Giants 19-16 Ryan Wilson (CBS) Giants AS Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Giants 22-16 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Giants 17-14 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Bears 19-18 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Giants 16-13

We almost had a unanimous prediction this week, but Bill Bender decided to be the outlier. But even he has it as a one-point game that could go either way, which falls in line with the razor thing margins other experts gave it.

Overall, the above panel leans in favor of the Giants at a greater rate than the whole. According to NFL Pickswatch, 78% of industry experts are picking Big Blue to win. Ironically, that is the exact same pick rate as the fans this week.

How do you feel about the game, Giants fans? Let us know your game predictions in the comments below.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts