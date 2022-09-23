NFL experts make Week 3 Picks

The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night.

Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites, but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing.

Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 3 matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Stephanie Bell (ESPN) Cowboys AS Matt Bowen (ESPN) Cowboys AS Domonique Foxworth (ESPN) Giants AS Pete Prisco (CBS) Cowboys 23-17 John Breech (CBS) Giants 16-13 Ryan Wilson (CBS) Giants AS Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Cowboys 19-17 Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Cowboys 23-18 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Cowboys 25-20 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Cowboys 24-23

Most of the experts across our hand-selected panel don’t agree with Vegas and have the Cowboys defeating Big Blue in a one-score game. Even those who pick the Giants to win have it as a close contest.

That does not hold true on a wider scale, however. 51% of all experts across the league have New York winning on Monday night, according to NFL Pickswatch. In comparison, 61% of all fans have the Giants winning.

How do you feel about the game, Giants fans? Let us know your game predictions in the comments below.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts