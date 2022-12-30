NFL experts make Week 17 Picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 17 matchup:
|
Expert
|
Pick
|
Score (if applicable)
|
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
|
Giants
|
AS
|
Mike Clay (ESPN)
|
Giants
|
AS
|
Laura Rutledge (ESPN)
|
Giants
|
AS
|
Pete Prisco (CBS)
|
Giants
|
28-13
|
John Breech (CBS)
|
Giants
|
24-16
|
Jared Dubin (CBS)
|
Giants
|
AS
|
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
|
Giants
|
25-17
|
Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
|
Giants
|
24-10
|
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
|
Giants
|
27-21
|
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
|
Giants
|
20-17
It’s a rarity to see a clean sweep in favor of the Giants, but here we are. The entire above panel has New York walking away from Week 17 victorious and a couple believe it’ll be a blowout of sorts.
Other experts from around the league agree. 98% of all insiders and analysts are picking the Giants to drop the Colts, according to NFL Pickswatch.
Fans are equally confident in the Giants and are also picking them at a rate of 98%. Precious few believe the Colts stand a chance.
Story Originally appeared on Giants Wire