NFL experts make Week 16 Picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.
Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing.
Let’s take a look at who some of the experts and insiders around the league are taking in the Week 16 matchup:
|Expert
|Pick
|Score (if applicable)
|Dan Graziano (ESPN)
|Vikings
|AS
|Mike Clay (ESPN)
|Vikings
|AS
|Laura Rutledge (ESPN)
|Vikings
|AS
|Pete Prisco (CBS)
|Giants
|27-26
|John Breech (CBS)
|Giants
|23-20
|Jared Dubin (CBS)
|Vikings
|AS
|Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
|Vikings
|27-23
|Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)
|Vikings
|21-14
|Bill Bender (Sporting News)
|Vikings
|28-24
|Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
|Giants
|20-17
Although many anticipate a one-score game on Saturday, most of the above panel seems to believe the Vikings will edge the Giants. But this group is actually giving them a better shot than other league experts, who are picking Minnesota at an 86% clip, according to NFL Pickswatch.
Fans have things even more lopsided than the experts. They are picking the Vikings at 89% and believe the Giants’ playoff berth is still at least a week away.
