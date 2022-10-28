NFL experts are picking Philadelphia in Week 8

After a week of rest and evaluation, the Eagles are back at the NovaCare Complex, preparing for a Week 8 Matchup against in-state Rival Pittsburgh.

Jersey Shore native Kenny Pickett will return home to face one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses. He’ll be under immense pressure after Philadelphia added Robert Quinn via trade with the Chicago Bears.

With both teams having their final practice of the week before a Saturday walkthrough, here are the expert Picks for Sunday’s matchup.