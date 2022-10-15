NFL experts are picking Philadelphia in Week 6

It’s only Week six, but Sunday could be the biggest and most exciting week of the 2022 NFL regular season.

In the late afternoon game, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the fifth time in two years. Buffalo won 38-20 in last year’s regular-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium, and it remains the only time Josh Allen has beaten Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday night, Dallas will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season. A Dallas win would also mean a first-place tie atop the NFC East.

The experts have made their pick, Rolling with the Eagles by a wide margin.