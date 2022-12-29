NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers & Dolphins at Patriots

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 17

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Cowboys at Titans

Line: Dallas -11, o/u: 40

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys

E, CFN Cowboys*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cowboys*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans

CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys*

