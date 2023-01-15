NFL Execs Love Progress Braxton Jones Made This Year

The Chicago Bears made a decision before the 2022 season started that most wouldn’t have. Head Coach Matt Eberflus chose to give Rookie Braxton Jones the starting left tackle job. It was a baffling decision to many. Jones was a 5th round pick out of small Southern Utah. His team went 1-10 during his final season. The Bears liked his size and athleticism, but he was completely untested against top competition outside of a solid Senior Bowl week. Yet they saw enough in summer practices to believe he had potential.

Their trust was rewarded. Jones played every snap for the Bears this year, the only Offensive player to do so. He was their second-best pass protection and one of the top-rated run-blocking tackles in the entire NFL. It wasn’t a perfect year. Jones had some clunkers from time to time. See the game in Detroit. They still struggle against bull rushes, something they fully acknowledge. Yet for where the Bears drafted him, 2022 was an undeniable success. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune heard as much from an NFL executive. He feels the team handled the Rookie perfectly.

“I chatted with an Assistant GM and he praised the Bears for rolling with fifth-round pick Braxton Jones at left tackle this season. They liked Jones in the pre-draft process and used the word “intentional” in describing what the Bears did by thrusting young players such as Jones into primary roles. More on Jones in a little bit, but this guy’s take was that the Bears will look to make some moves in free agency but that Poles will be draft-driven in working to climb out of the hole in the NFC North.”

Braxton Jones gives the Bears some stability.

Right now, it appears they have two locked starters for next season. It is him at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right guard. Left guard, center, and right tackle remain uncertain. Cody Whitehair may get one more year at left guard. Lucas Patrick has another year on his contract. Perhaps the Bears want to give him another shot at center. The big spot they have to fix is ​​right tackle. Larry Borom and Riley Reiff were not the answer this season. A replacement will be found either via free agency or the draft.

As for Braxton Jones, he controls his own destiny. He did enough as a rookie to earn another season. Beyond that, nothing is guaranteed. He has a lot of issues to clean up. Topping the list is his power base. If he keeps struggling against bull rushes, the Bears may not feel they can trust him long-term. That is why he stated his primary focus in the off-season will be the weight room. He’s well aware of where his improvements are needed. If they succeed, Chicago may have their left tackle.